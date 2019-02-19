Darth Vader is coming to the Royal Albert Hall this September

Widely acknowledged to be the best ‘Star Wars’ movie this side of the Kessil system, ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ will be strutting its stuff with full orchestral accompaniment in the majestic Royal Albert Hall this September.



The Philharmonia Orchestra will be bashing out John Williams bangers like ‘The Imperial March’ and ‘Yoda’s Theme’. If you haven’t seen the film yet, what better place to break your duck? That never-bettered opening attack on the Rebel base on Hoth will shake the building to its foundations.

There are five performances in total, running from Saturday September 21-Monday September 23, with tickets priced between £37-£87. Grab yours when they go on sale at 9am on Friday.

Head to www.royalalberthall.com for tickets and more info.



