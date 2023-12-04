David Hockney has revealed a spectacular Christmas display at Battersea Power Station

The artist has lit up the legendary power station with an artwork drawn on an iPad

David Hockney has been all over London recently. His massive portrait exhibition is currently taking over the National Portrait Gallery, and now he’s revealed a spectacular Christmas light display at Battersea Power Station. We love it when two London icons come together.

The Hockney artwork, titled ‘The Bigger Christmas Trees’, depicts two enormous green and purple Christmas trees projected onto the two 100-metre-tall chimneys of the power station’s façade. The trees are one of Hockney’s digital drawings created on an iPad, a medium the artist has been exploring in the later stages of his career. The work is a collaboration between the artist and Apple.

‘Battersea Power Station is such a beautiful building, I wanted to decorate it in a way that I hoped would bring joy and hope to Londoners,’ Hockney said.

‘David is one of the world’s most important and influential artists, and we couldn’t be more excited to see his latest creation lighting up Battersea Power Station,’ said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

The art deco station will be lit up by Hockney’s artwork from 5pm to 10pm every evening from now until Christmas Day.

