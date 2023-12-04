The Trafalgar Square Christmas tree has arrived: here’s the exact light-up date and time

This could be the last Norwegian spruce that London gets

December is here, which means those of us who have been secretly wearing our festive jumpers since October can celebrate without shame – it’s finally socially acceptable to start watching Christmas films, sending out cards and putting up our trees.

That also means that London’s iconic Christmas trees will be going up all over the city. The Trafalgar Square Christmas tree has arrived at long last, and this is all you need to know about the Yuletide spruce.

Every year, as is tradition, a mighty fir tree is shipped to London from Norway to be erected in Trafalgar Square. The 70ft spruce was pictured arriving on the back of a truck in London this morning (December 4) after being felled near Oslo last week.

One fun thing about riding through London at 5am is spotting a massive Christmas tree on the back of a lorry, heading to Trafalgar Square? #itschristmas! pic.twitter.com/bDqQzuSjXE — Tom Swaffield-Bray (@tom_bray) December 4, 2023

The 70-year-old evergreen was grown in Nordmarka, a heavily forested area north of Oslo. The 19-metre tall tree was chopped down in an annual ceremony hosted by the mayor of Oslo and attended by the Lord Mayor of Westminster, councillor Patricia McAllister, and British Ambassador Jan Thompson.

Trafalgar Square will be getting lit on Thursday December 7 from 5.30pm, as the fir will be decorated in the traditional Norwegian fashion with lights hung vertically from top to bottom of the tree.

Oslo has sent London a Christmas tree every year since the end of World War II as a gesture of thanks for Britain’s support during the Second World War. However, reports allege that this could be the last time Norway sends Old Blighty a tree, as the tradition could be seen as outdated and un-environmentally-friendly.

Luckily, London is packed with tonnes of dazzling Christmas trees every year, so one less spruce won’t be too much of a loss. You could check out St Pancras’ beautiful literary-inspired book tree, or Claridge’s fabulous Louis Vuitton-designed fir. There’s a tree out there for everyone.

