Deep Purple at London’s O2 Arena: start time, tickets and what you need to know

The hard rockers’ =1 More Time Tour lands at the O2 this week

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
News Editor, UK
Deep Purple performing live in Turkey
Photograph: bahadir aydin / Shutterstock.com
Hard rock royalty lands in London this week. None other than Deep Purple, one of Britain’s most influential rock bands, are bringing their =1 More Time Tour to Greenwich’s O2 Arena.

Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Don Airey and Simon McBride are currently in the midst of a massive tour of arenas across the UK. They’ve only got one London date in the diary – here’s everything you need to know about it, from timings to remaining ticket availability.

Date

Deep Purple’s London show is on Wednesday November 6.

Timings

Headliners at the O2 tend to come on at around 8.30pm-9pm. Judging from their previous tour date in Birmingham, expect Deep Purple to take to the stage at the O2 at around 9pm

Setlist 

For an idea of what Deep Purple will play at the O2, this was the band’s setlist in Birmingham on Monday November 4 (according to Setlist.fm). And yes, they did play ‘Smoke on the Water’.

  1. Highway Star
  2. A Bit on the Side
  3. Into the Fire
  4. Uncommon Man
  5. Lazy Sod
  6. Now You're Talkin’
  7. Lazy
  8. When a Blind Man Cries
  9. Portable Door
  10. Anya
  11. Keyboard Solo
  12. Bleeding Obvious
  13. Space Truckin’
  14. Smoke on the Water
  15. Old‐Fangled Thing
  16. Hush (Joe South cover)
  17. Black Night 

Support acts for the tour

Support comes from English rockers Reef. 

Tickets

Some tickets are still available. On AXS here, remaining tickets start from £55.

