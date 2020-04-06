Deliveroo has launched a service to get Passover provisions to those in isolation

Slipping in just before Easter, Passover starts on Wednesday evening. The major Jewish festival commemorates the Israelites’ liberation from slavery in Egypt back in Moses’s day, and is celebrated at home with a big dinner called the Seder which incorporates a religious service.

As with most Jewish festivals, there’s a strong emphasis on food, and several symbolic items are required for the Seder. But this year, vulnerable people and others who are isolating won’t be able to gather these provisions, so Deliveroo has teamed up with Jewish charity Chabad Lubavitch UK to sell Seder-to-go kits featuring all the components needed. This means special wine or grape juice, matzah and a box of six pots each containing one of the ritual foods that play a part in the service. Also available are a roll-up Seder plate, a wine cup and an English-language ‘Haggadah’, the book which is read from during the event.

These Passover basics will be delivered, free of charge, from Chabad Lubavitch centres around London. Bloomsbury, Finchley, Wimbledon, Bushey and Bromley are live now, with other centres, including Islington, Kentish Town, Battersea and Bayswater, being added tonight. You can order until Tuesday evening. Deliveroo and Chabad are keen for the kits to go to people in need, so urge those who can to purchase their supplies elsewhere.

‘These kits will help to ensure every Jewish person is able to celebrate the festival of our freedom in these uniquely challenging times,’ said Rabbi Bentzi Sudak, chief executive of Chabad Lubavitch.

Stephen Goldstein, executive vice president at Deliveroo said: ‘We are honoured to support the Jewish community and play a small role to help people, especially the elderly and vulnerable.’

Passover is go!

Find out about Deliveroo’s no-contact drop-off service.

There are plenty of other food-delivery options, too. Here are the London restaurants that will bring their dishes to your home.