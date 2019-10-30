Dev Patel and ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’ boss the BIFA nominations

Doff your cap once again to Armando Iannucci’s London Film Festival opener, ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’, now the official frontrunner at this year’s British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs). The nominations have been announced and Iannucci’s fresh take on Charles Dickens leads the field with 11 of ’em, including Best British Independent Film, Best Screenplay (for Iannucci and co-writer Simon Blackwell) and Best Actor for Dev Patel.



The ace country-music-flavoured drama ‘Wild Rose’ is nominated in ten categories, including a Best Actress nod for the scarily talented Jessie Buckley. Peter Strickland’s tactile, otherworldly department-store horror ‘In Fabric’ grabs nine nominations and Joanna Hogg’s ’80s memoir ‘The Souvenir’ takes away eight. There’s 14 Time Out stars’ worth of brilliance in that trio alone, signifying a pretty stellar year for British independent filmmaking.



Here’s the full list of nominees in the Best British Independent Film category:

‘Bait’

‘For Sama’

‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’

‘The Souvenir’

‘Wild Rose’



Head to the BIFA site for all the other nominees. The 22nd British Independent Film Awards awards take place on Sunday December 1, and you’ll be able to follow them as they unfold via a Facebook livestream.



The 100 Best British Films as picked by 150 movie experts.