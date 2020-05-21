Din Tai Fung is now delivering its famous dumplings in London

Even if you actually like cooking, whipping up three meals a day is probably wearing thin by now. Not to mention the worst part of all: the washing up. Thank God, then, that London’s restaurants are starting to reopen for takeaway and delivery. The latest cult favourite to fling open its doors (metaphorically, you can’t eat in) is Din Tai Fung, meaning you can get its dumplings delivered to your door.

Available via Deliveroo, the menu is slightly reduced and doesn’t include its signature soup dumplings. But there are plenty of other options for you to get your fix. The menu features jiao zi and shao mai (prawn and pork, pork and vegetable, vegetable), steamed buns (chicken, pork, chilli crab and pork) and wontons, including the prawn and pork with black vinegar and chilli oil which our food editor Tania Ballantine described as ‘one of the best dishes here’.

It’s not just dumplings and buns, either. The menu extends to noodles, soups, fried rice and stir-fries. If you’ve got room for it, there’s a selection of sweet steamed buns too, including salted egg yolk custard lava buns. Rude not to, right?

Din Tai Fung’s takeaway offering is available to order via Deliveroo.

