Pizza Express is reopening 13 London branches for delivery

Lucky Londoners will be able to get pizza and dough balls delivered to their door as early as next week

While the release of Pizza Express’s ‘secret’ dough ball recipe has kept fans at bay temporarily, it simply isn’t the same as the thrill of having them delivered fresh to your table. But what about to your front door? Pizza Express has just announced it will be reopening 13 of its restaurants for delivery as early as next week – and every single one of them is in London.

The UK pizza titan has said its restaurants in ‘London villages’, where demand is especially high, will be the first to trial delivery to homes. There, they’ll be testing new safety measures with an aim to soon roll out their learnings for dining in the future across other UK outlets.

From Thursday May 28, PEx will be relaunching via Deliveroo and with an edited menu – so we actually can’t confirm if dough balls will be up for grabs (lucky you’ve got that recipe, then!). What we can confirm, though, is which London branches will be the first to open:

Balham

Belsize Park

Camden

Chiswick

Clapham, Abbeville Road

Croydon, George Street

Dulwich

Ealing

Fulham Road

Greenwich

Notting Hill Gate

Shepherd’s Bush

Wandsworth, Trinity Road

Pizza Express closed the doors to its restaurants on March 23, like many other massive restaurant chains in the UK, which means there’s been two whole months of deprivation for pizza lovers the nation over. But those living near the branches listed above can now breathe a sigh of relief – before they inhale those thin-crusted wonders next week.

In the meantime, here’s the recipe for Pizza Express’s dough balls and for its margherita pizza, too.

Or have a go at Pizza Pilgrims’ DIY pizza kit. You could even try whacking it in Lidl’s new, nifty pizza oven that costs just £40.



Check out all the other awesome London restaurants now doing delivery.

Share the story