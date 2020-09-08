Ding dong! Christmas is coming back to Kew Gardens this year

Kew Gardens will be welcoming festive visitors for a Christmassy trail of lights this November

Kew Gardens’ Christmas trail is the flashing neon light at the end of the long, dark tunnel we call 2020. Fresh off the news that Winter Wonderland won’t be going ahead this year, it’s been confirmed that the mega-popular (ie, book in good time) illuminated path through the darkened gardens will be returning this November.

Running in the evenings from November 18 until January 3, the new Christmas trail at Kew gives visitors a chance to see the world-famous Royal Botanic Gardens under twinkling illuminations and the ever-so-comforting glow of Christmas neon.

This year’s technicolour trail will feature some returning favourite installations on a new route that leads through the park.

Visitors will begin the trail with a dynamic light show in the Temperate House before wandering under a canopy of starry lanterns and through the Cathedral of Light – a huge tunnel made of thousands of twinkling fairy lights.

Kew’s historic heritage trees will have their branches woven together with multi-coloured neon swirls and are part of the trail that also includes a glowing pink cherry blossom walkway and a singing rose garden.

Last year’s hit aerial light show, the Waterfall of Light, will be back on the Treetop Walkway and be even bigger than last year, while the Fire Garden will have new sculptures casting shadows among the scented flames. The Palm House Finale will also be returning to end the trail in style. Festive projections will be played across the lake and the iconic glasshouse to the soundtrack of Christmas classics.

Kew Gardens have worked hard to ensure that the trail is Covid safe. The trail will be one-way, have additional entry and exit gates, be thoroughly cleaned and have spaced-out arrival times to keep all of the visitors flowing steadily without being rushed.

For visitors feeling particularly Christmassy, Kew’s Botanical restaurant is now taking bookings for a traditional Christmas dinner and there will be plenty of stalls throughout the trail selling festive food and drink to have among the lights.

After Winter Wonderland announced it wouldn’t be taking place this year, this is just the festive news we needed. Get your woolly hats and garish Christmas jumpers ready!

Kew Gardens winter light trail, Nov 18-Jan 3 2021, Wed-Sun, 4pm-10pm (except: closed Christmas Day, open Sat Dec 26-Sun Jan 3). £19.50-£24.50. Tickets on sale now here.

