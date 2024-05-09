Lovers of fancy candles and delicious scents, we’ve got good news! Bougie Parisian fragrance shop Diptyque has opened a massive new shop in central London.

The French brand, known for its signature perfumes and pungent candles, opened a flagship in the capital in 2022. That was all well and good, but it’s just opened something even better. Diptyque has launched ‘Maison Diptyque’, an even swankier store in Mayfair.

Maison Diptyque London opened today (May 9) on 107 New Bond Street. The 400 square-metre store is an immersive and physical manifestation of the brand, with stained glass windows, ceramic ivy climbing the walls, a Parisian-inspired dining space and even a fragrance library. There is even an exhibition space, which will have a rolling programme of shows. The London store follows the same blueprint as the first Maison Diptyque, which opened in Paris last month.

The Maison concept is inspired by Diptyque’s first-ever store, which opened on 34 Boulevard Saint-Germain in 1961. Originally, the bazaar sold objects curated by the founders from their travels alongside the famous perfumes and candles.

Photograph: Jessica Phillips for Time Out

‘People are no longer just coming to Diptyque to buy the perfectly scented candle. They are buying a piece of French and Parisian lifestyle, including a constellation of product categories and collaborators,’ said Laurence Semichon, senior vice president of Diptyque.

‘We have a great portfolio of products and we were a bit frustrated with not being able to share this within our existing stores where space is limited. With Maison Diptyque, we will be able to show all that we offer.’

It turns out Diptyque isn’t just about expensive candles – it’s a lifestyle too, thank you very much.

These are the best shops in London.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.