Dishoom has launched a DIY kit for its famous bacon naan roll

When this news dropped into Time Out’s inbox, one of the team vowed to give up their life as a vegetarian. That’s how groundbreaking we consider Dishoom’s bacon naan roll to be. Despite it being a humble combination of meat between bread, it’s consistently placed in our list of the best dishes in London since it was first on the Covent Garden café’s menu.

This take on the classic bacon sarnie adds chilli-tomato jam and thwacks it between fluffy naan rolls. And while you can try recreating that at home, from personal experience, it’s never quite as good. But your odds are looking up now, as Dishoom has just announced the launch of its DIY bacon naan roll kit.

The kit launches tomorrow (Thursday June 18) and includes enough ingredients for two – naan dough balls, smoked streaky bacon, cream cheese, that signature chilli jam and coriander – along with loose leaf tea so you can enjoy a cup of masala chai on the side. Cookery instructions are included – and they’ll even point you to a video demo online should you be feeling less brave than the restaurant’s ‘chef-wallas’. Kits cost £16 a pop, and for every one sold, Dishoom will donate a meal to Magic Breakfast, its charity partner that provides nutritious meals to children in need.

If this dreamy offering sounds too good to be true, that might be because for many, it still is. The same catchment area around Dishoom’s King’s Cross, Shoreditch and Kensington branches applies as it does for the restaurant’s current food delivery offering. However, a spokesperson from Dishoom says the group is currently working on expanding this. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we hear more.

And for those lucky enough to live nearby, a limited number of kits will be released from 3pm each day. Get your order in here and try not to rub it in too much on social media should you get lucky.

