Dishoom is delivering in London... finally!

Queuing outside a Dishoom for ages is one of those London rites of passage that it’s difficult to imagine ever not existing. The restaurants inspired by the disappearing Irani cafés of Bombay have been a roaring success. They’ve raised eyebrows with their East-West fusions – bacon naan? – and dragged the curry house from the 1970s into the twenty-first century. On the quiet, they’ve also donated a ton of meals to hungry children in India and the UK. We’re big fans. When we shared the recipe for their masala chai, turns out you are, too.

So the good news is that Dishoom is back in business doing deliveries from its branches in King’s Cross, Shoreditch and Kensington. It promises many of the café favourites, including street-food staple vada pau, chilli chicken and keema pau, plus hearty fodder like biryanis, chicken ruby, mattar paneer and Dishoom’s legendary house black daal. Plus, there are drinks, including the Thums Up, Limca and Pallonji’s Raspberry Soda. Everything will be available for delivery via Deliveroo from 11.30am to 10.30pm. As in the restaurants, Dishoom is donating a charity meal with every order.

As well as your grub, you get the aforementioned masala chai recipe, plus the restaurant has created an Irani café playlist you can stick on. For extra authenticity, why not recruit some friends and have them form a (socially distanced) queue outside your window and stare hungrily at you as you eat, mentally computing how long it might be before you finish, pay up and leave?

Dishoom to Your Door is available via Deliveroo now.

