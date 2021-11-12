DJ Khaled is well known for being very excitable about absolutely everything and his new London chicken shop is no exception.

This week the hip hop heavyweight simultaneously announced plans for 150 global branches of Another Wing (based on his overly intense catchphrase ‘another one’), his poultry-centric eatery including one here in the capital. Except this is the kind of restaurant you can’t actually go to, because like Topshop, TikTok and your love life (soz), it’s all online.

The plan is for Another Wing to be available only via food delivery apps, rather than the rather more old-school situation in which a physical restaurant is involved. You know, chairs and tables and cutlery and doors and windows and such. Despite the lack of bricks and mortar, Khalad has called Another Wing’s roll-out of 165 kitchens in 150 worldwide locations the ‘biggest restaurant launch in history’. He added: ‘Everything I do is BIG. My team and I are focused on launching new partnerships and new ideas, spreading love to my fans all over the globe.’

The food isn’t available just yet, but the menu is out there and we’ve had a good old gander. Called Another Wing because one wing is never enough (he makes a good point here), they sell wings as well as crispy chicken tenders which all come in meal combos, featuring the mighty mega-sized ‘mogul’ meal.

The crowning glory is Khaled’s own special ‘success sauces’, which sound like edible motivational talks, including You Loyal! Lemon Pepper, They Don’t Want You to Win Truffalo, Don’t Quit Nashville Hot and Suffering From Success Sesame Teriyaki. There are dips too: Baby You Smart Blue Cheese, Holler at Me Honey Dijon, I Ain’t Regular Ranch and Major Cheese. There’s some huge energy happening here.

Keep your eyes on your preferred food delivery service of choice for Another Wing’s official launch. And if ever you’re feeling down, just remember, Baby You Smart Blue Cheese. Wise words.

