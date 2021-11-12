London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
dj khaled and some wings
Photograph: Another Wing

DJ Khaled says his London chicken shop is ‘the biggest restaurant launch in history’... but it doesn’t actually exist

Well, it does but it doesn’t? Let us explain further…

Written by
Leonie Cooper
Advertising

DJ Khaled is well known for being very excitable about absolutely everything and his new London chicken shop is no exception. 

This week the hip hop heavyweight simultaneously announced plans for 150 global branches of Another Wing (based on his overly intense catchphrase ‘another one’), his poultry-centric eatery including one here in the capital. Except this is the kind of restaurant you can’t actually go to, because like Topshop, TikTok and your love life (soz), it’s all online.

The plan is for Another Wing to be available only via food delivery apps, rather than the rather more old-school situation in which a physical restaurant is involved. You know, chairs and tables and cutlery and doors and windows and such. Despite the lack of bricks and mortar, Khalad has called Another Wing’s roll-out of 165 kitchens in 150 worldwide locations the ‘biggest restaurant launch in history’. He added: ‘Everything I do is BIG. My team and I are focused on launching new partnerships and new ideas, spreading love to my fans all over the globe.’

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Another Wing (@another.wing)

The food isn’t available just yet, but the menu is out there and we’ve had a good old gander. Called Another Wing because one wing is never enough (he makes a good point here), they sell wings as well as crispy chicken tenders which all come in meal combos, featuring the mighty mega-sized ‘mogul’ meal. 

The crowning glory is Khaled’s own special ‘success sauces’, which sound like edible motivational talks, including You Loyal! Lemon Pepper, They Don’t Want You to Win Truffalo, Don’t Quit Nashville Hot and Suffering From Success Sesame Teriyaki. There are dips too: Baby You Smart Blue Cheese, Holler at Me Honey Dijon, I Ain’t Regular Ranch and Major Cheese. There’s some huge energy happening here. 

Keep your eyes on your preferred food delivery service of choice for Another Wing’s official launch. And if ever you’re feeling down, just remember, Baby You Smart Blue Cheese. Wise words. 

Get cosy with London's best comfort foods

Click this way for the finest fried chicken in London

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on iconic eats

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.