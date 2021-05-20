Everything we know about the new strain that could delay the end of social distancing

Covid experts are warning that the virus' more transmissible B1617.2 variant may hinder the government's plan to end all social distancing measures on June 21.

At the end of last week Hackney council confirmed that instances of the Indian variant had appeared in parts of Shoreditch and Dalston. Since then surge testing has been in place in some areas, with residents over the age of 16 encouraged to get tested whether they show symptoms or not. These areas include relatively busy parts of Great Eastern Street, Dalston Lane and Kingsland High Street.

Instances of the strain are also suspected in south-west London (although not confirmed as yet). Cases have appeared in Lambeth, Wandsworth and Southwark.

B1617.2 is one of four variants declared 'of concern' at the start of the month. Others include the South African variant) and the Brazil variant. The exact characteristics of the mutation are unknown but experts agree that it appears to be more transmissible than the generic strain. The fear is that if not dealt with swiftly. B1617.2 could become the dominant version of Covid in the UK. Currently experts believe that vaccinations are equally effective against the variants as they are with the generic strain.

When it was drafted earlier this year, the roadmap out of lockdown's final date (the earliest date on which, among other things, nightclubs can reopen) was June 21. While nothing has since been made official, government advisors are now telling the public to not get their hopes up. 'It is clear some social distancing will have to be retained, not everything we've set out for 21 June is likely to happen,' one source told ITV.

Nobody has yet confirmed which elements of lockdown-easing could be delayed or even reversed. The data (on which such decisions are based) will be ready in two weeks' time, with a final decision being made two weeks after that, close to the June 21 date.

A continuation of certain lockdown and social distancing rules would be bad news for many London business, which are relying on the lifting of the so-called Rule Of Six (among other measures) to break even. Some cinemas and theatres have stated that running at 50 per cent capacity is more financially damaging than remaining closed.

If you live in East London and are concerned you might live in an affected area check the government website.

The best theatre in 2021 to book now

The best free art in London you can check out today