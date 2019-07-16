Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Doff your cap! Armando Iannucci’s ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’ is opening the London Film Festival
Doff your cap! Armando Iannucci’s ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’ is opening the London Film Festival

The 63rd London Film Festival opening film has been announced – and it looks like a cracker. Armando Iannucci’s ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’ is a Charles Dickens adaptation with a Londoner, Dev Patel, in the title role and a supporting cast so awesome, the Leicester Square red carpet will need to be reinforced to support its heavyweight status on Wednesday October 2.

Co-starring with Patel are Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Ben Whishaw, Gwendoline Christie, Benedict Wong and Paul Whitehouse. Peter Capaldi plays the ever-optimistic Mr Micawber.

Directed and co-written (with Simon Blackwell) by Iannucci (‘The Death of Stalin’), it’s the first cinematic adaptation of Dickens’s most personal novel in half a century. It’s a fitting way to open a festival whose previous Brit-lit curtain-raisers include ‘Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein’ and ‘The Remains of the Day’.

Patel plays the good-hearted Copperfield, whose fortunes ebb and flow from boyhood to adulthood against a backdrop of Victorian England and the scheming of his nemesis Uriah Heep (Whishaw).

The BFI London Film Festival runs October 2-13. The full festival programme is announced on Thursday August 29. Check back for all the details then – and don’t forget that Time Out will have its own gala at the fest.

