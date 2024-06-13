Doja Cat at the O2: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

Doja’s Scarlet Tour has finally landed in the UK, and she’s headed to the O2 for two nights this weekend

From becoming a pandemic-era icon with ‘Say So’ (which has over a billion streams on Spotify) and winning a Grammy for best pop duo performance for ‘Kiss Me More’ with SZA to, most importantly, making our list of 2023’s best songs, Doja Cat has well and truly earned the title of global superstar.

And she’s finally arrived in the UK. After headlining Parklife in Manchester last weekend, she’s due to perform two shows at the O2 Arena over the weekend. The best part? There are still tickets available! So, here’s everything you need to know about both shows and how you can snag a spot. Time to ‘Paint The Town Red’.

RECOMMENDED: How to get tickets for Doja Cat’s 2024 UK tour, including price and pre-sale information.

When is Doja Cat playing London’s O2 Arena?

Doja Cat is playing two dates at the O2, on Friday June 14 and Monday June 17 (the second was added due to popular demand).

What time do doors open?

Doors open at 6.30 pm on both nights.

What time will Doja Cat come on stage?

She’ll likely take to the stage between 8.30pm and 9pm.

What time will the concert end?

Shows at the O2 tend to finish by 11pm on Fridays and Mondays.

Who is supporting Doja Cat?

American indie singer and songwriter Hemlocke Springs is supporting Doja Cat. You might know her – some of her biggest songs are ‘girlfriend’ or ‘gimme all ur love’.

Any news on the setlist for her Scarlet tour?

Based on Doja’s show at the Glasgow OVO Arena on June 11, the setlist will probably look something like this, according to Setlist.fm.

Acknowledge Me

Shutcho

WYM Freestyle

Demons

Tia Tamera

Gun

PISS

OKLOSER

Say So

Get Into It (Yuh)

Go Off

Balut

Attention

97

Need to Know

MASC

Streets

Often

Can’t Wait

Agora Hills

Rules

Ain’t Shit

Paint the Town Red

(Encore) Wet Vagina

Are there any tickets left?

Yes! There are tickets still available for both nights, starting from £50 for the Friday night and £56 for the Monday night. You can find out more on the O2’s website here.

Check out the best gigs and concerts going on in London this month, and check out our music hub here.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.