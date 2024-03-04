London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
SZA performing live
Photograph: Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com

SZA is headlining BST festival in London’s Hyde Park – here’s how to get tickets

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter joins the likes of Kylie, Robbie Williams and Stevie Nicks at BST this summer

Liv Kelly
Written by
Liv Kelly
Advertising

Getting ready to lose ‘Ctrl’. Pop superstar SZA has just joined the sparkling roster of headliners at BST in Hyde Park in London this summer, claiming top spot on the bill of the first Saturday of the festival. 

The R&B star and songwriter rose to fame thanks to collaborations with icons like Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar and Nicki Minaj, as well as the critical success of ‘Ctrl’, her first studio album. SZA’s second album ‘SOS’ spent a staggering 41 weeks at the top of Billboard’s top R&B albums chart, produced four top ten singles, and she was the most nominated artist at the Grammys this year, winning in three categories. Pretty astounding, right?

We can expect to hear some of her top tracks like ‘The Weekend’, ‘Kill Bill’, and ‘Broken Clocks’. Excited? Here’s everything you need to know about what is sure to be one of the most sensational shows of the summer. 

RECOMMENDED: Kylie Minogue is (also) headlining BST festival this summer

When is SZA headlining BST? 

SZA will be headlining BST on Saturday June 29, supported by Sampha and Snoh Aalegra. 

How to get tickets

Everyone set your reminders – presale tickets for SZA’s show goes live at 10am on Wednesday March 6, and general sale at 9am on Friday March 8. You can purchase tickets on the BST website here or sign up for presale here

How much will tickets cost to see SZA at London Hyde Park’s BST festival? 

It depends on the kind of admission you want, but general tickets for the festival start from between £95 and £111. There are also VIP and accessible packages on offer. 

Who else is headlining the festival?

BST knocks it out of the park every year, and 2024’s programme is no exception. Kings of Leon (June 30), Robbie Williams (July 6), Shania Twain (July 7), Stevie Nicks (July 12), and Kylie Minogue (July 13) are just some of the other iconic names set to headline this year’s edition. 

These are the festivals you need to be attending this summer.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Saoirse-Monica Jackson in Soho is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.