The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter joins the likes of Kylie, Robbie Williams and Stevie Nicks at BST this summer

Getting ready to lose ‘Ctrl’. Pop superstar SZA has just joined the sparkling roster of headliners at BST in Hyde Park in London this summer, claiming top spot on the bill of the first Saturday of the festival.

The R&B star and songwriter rose to fame thanks to collaborations with icons like Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar and Nicki Minaj, as well as the critical success of ‘Ctrl’, her first studio album. SZA’s second album ‘SOS’ spent a staggering 41 weeks at the top of Billboard’s top R&B albums chart, produced four top ten singles, and she was the most nominated artist at the Grammys this year, winning in three categories. Pretty astounding, right?

We can expect to hear some of her top tracks like ‘The Weekend’, ‘Kill Bill’, and ‘Broken Clocks’. Excited? Here’s everything you need to know about what is sure to be one of the most sensational shows of the summer.

When is SZA headlining BST?

SZA will be headlining BST on Saturday June 29, supported by Sampha and Snoh Aalegra.

How to get tickets

Everyone set your reminders – presale tickets for SZA’s show goes live at 10am on Wednesday March 6, and general sale at 9am on Friday March 8. You can purchase tickets on the BST website here or sign up for presale here.

How much will tickets cost to see SZA at London Hyde Park’s BST festival?

It depends on the kind of admission you want, but general tickets for the festival start from between £95 and £111. There are also VIP and accessible packages on offer.

Who else is headlining the festival?

BST knocks it out of the park every year, and 2024’s programme is no exception. Kings of Leon (June 30), Robbie Williams (July 6), Shania Twain (July 7), Stevie Nicks (July 12), and Kylie Minogue (July 13) are just some of the other iconic names set to headline this year’s edition.

