Donald Trump has cancelled his visit – here’s how Londoners are reacting

By James Manning Posted: Friday January 12 2018, 4:43pm

Andrew Cline/Shutterstock.com

It’s always awkward when people flake on you, so spare a thought for the US ambassador right now. President Donald Trump was planning a visit to London next month, where he was due to open his country’s new embassy in Nine Elms. But now he’s decided he doesn’t fancy the trip, not because of concerns about a mass protest, but because the embassy is on the wrong side of the Thames:

The embassy move was actually okayed under George W Bush, but never mind about that: we’re more angry about him defaming the Wandsworth riviera. ‘An off location’? As any estate agent will tell you, Nine Elms is an up-and-coming area that’s brilliantly located for Battersea Power Station. It’s even going to be on the tube by 2020!

Anyway, Londoners being Londoners, loads of people have taken to Twitter to poke fun and suggest that while not wanting to go south of the river is maybe okay for black cab drivers, it’s a bit of a silly reason for Donald Trump to give London the swerve.

On a more serious note, Sadiq Khan (who’s got a fraught history with Mr T) welcomed the cancellation. ‘It appears that President Trump got the message,’ the mayor said, ‘from the many Londoners who love and admire America and Americans but find his policies and actions the polar opposite of our city’s values of inclusion, diversity and tolerance.’ That’ll teach him to diss south London.

Staff writer
By James Manning 370 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

