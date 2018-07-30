Don't miss the biggest Pride festival in the UK

Love London Pride? Brighton is actually home to the biggest Pride festival in the UK.
This year, you can dance through the rainbow-draped streets with the parade crowd at the annual ‘Carnival of Diversity’. There’s the seafront Pride Village Party, the LoveBN1 Fest, a Pride Dog Show and the Pride Pleasure Gardens, which is home to a weekend’s worth of fierce fun, including drag acts from SinkThe Pink, The Glory and more. Then there’s the Pride Festival in Preston Park, headlined by Britney.
Brighton Pride is a mega weekend of entertainment for sure. But with events promoting tolerance and inclusion, supporting LGBT+ organisations and charities, it’s also a super-important celebration of a diverse community.
Heading to Brighton Pride? The event runs from Aug 3 - Aug 5 2018. Find more information here.
Looking for London-based LGBT nightlife? Here are the best gay bars in London
Interested in queer heritage? Visit London's LGBT landmarks
By what measure 'the biggest'? Pride in London's festival is certainly the biggest in the UK, and possibly Europe. Oh, and most of their events are free, not forty quid a ticket ;o)