Downing Street has just got an adorable new resident

After lots of speculation and a ‘long summer of negotiations’, we finally know the answer to the most important question surrounding Kier Starmer’s new role as PM: whether Downing Street will recruit any new four-legged colleagues.

When the Starmers first moved into number 10, rumours swirled that they would be adding a german shepherd into the mix. But now, Kier has revealed that the family are welcoming an fluffy Siberian kitten instead.

He announced the new moggy (whose name we don’t yet know) on BBC 5 Live and said that it is being picked up and moving into number ten today (September 3). According to the PM, the only issue is that installing a cat flap could prove tricky, since the only door out of the family’s flat is bomb-proof. A classic problem every pet owner can surely relate to.

The kitten will join Downing Street icon Larry the Cat and the family’s rescue cat JoJo. Sarah Elliott, central veterinary officer for Cats Protection, said: ‘As the junior member of the growing cat coalition at Downing Street, the prime minister and his family will need to take plenty of time to slowly introduce the new addition to JoJo and Larry.

‘Young kittens can be exhausting for older statesmen like Larry, so he'll also need a safe, quiet area to retreat to when the energy of a younger member of the team gets a bit too much.’

What’s Larry himself got to say about the younger, more sprightly arrival, you ask? Well over on his unoffical X account, he’s made it clear who’s in charge. His role as Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office looks safe, for now.

The kitten will REPORT to Larry the Cat. https://t.co/MD0gF3BYqM — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 2, 2024

Animals of the city

We’ve got loads of furry friends here in London. There’s the sneaky urban foxes, new baby beavers, goats, pigs and ponies at our city farms and creatures that have formed bonds with their human neighbours.

And if you’ve got a pet of your own, here are all the dog-friendly London restaurants you should absolutely check out.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.