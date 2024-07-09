Subscribe
Dog in a restaurant
Photo: Shutterstock

The best dog-friendly restaurants in London

Perfect places for your pooch to accompany you for a meal

Photo: Shutterstock

Leonie Cooper
Written by Leonie Cooper
Food and Drink Editor, Time Out London
Dog parents like show off their perfect pups. We understand! Your cockapoo/border terrier/mystery mutt is a cutie. While this is pretty common practice in pubs, many of London’s restaurants have different rules, and aren’t quite as amenable to the presence of canine buddies. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the city’s best dog-friendly spots. These are places where you can have a lovely lunch or delightful dinner with your (well-behaved) pup curled up by your feet. There’s no need to worry about your pooch being home alone the next time you crush a plate of whipped cod’s roe and radishes – and maybe, just maybe, ‘accidently’ drop a little steak on the floor which your hairy pal can hoover up. These are London’s best dog-friendly restaurants. Woof woof.

Leonie Cooper is Time Out London’s Food and Drink Editor. For more about how we curate, see our editorial guidelines.

London's top dog friendly restaurants

1. Brutto

  • Italian
  • Farringdon
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Brutto
Brutto
Photograph: Paul Winch-Furness

Russell Norman – the late, great founder of this excellent Clerkenwell trattoria – was a dog man, and his hounds could often be spotted here. As such, patrons are more than welcome to bring their own pooches, and water bowls are available on request. It’s wood-panelled and moodily lit – even at lunch time. The tablecloths are gingham, light fittings have napkins flopped over them and walls are pastel green and dotted with art that Norman collected while researching the space. Feast on perfect pasta, and why not get some steak – your pup will thank you. 

2. St John

  • British
  • Farringdon
  • price 3 of 4
St John
St John
St John | Photograph: Stefan Johnson

The airy dine-in bar area at Fergus Henderson and Trevor Gulliver’s iconic restaurant – now the heart of a mini-empire with branches in Spitalfields and Marylebone as well as bakeries and a wine dealership – is a haven for folk with dogs who also want a big glass of wine and plate of bone marrow (that's for you, not the dog). It's walk-ins ahoy in the front space of this Michelin-star great, and if your pooch plays its cards right, there might be a bone or two in it for them. 

Book online
3. Corrochio's

  • Mexican
  • Dalston
  • price 2 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Corrochio's
Corrochio's
Corrochio's

This taqueria is straight out of Mexico City. The sandy floor tiles of what was once a Turkish supermarket have been painted hacienda red and the walls are draped with handmade rugs, colourful crucifixes, a few well-placed animal skulls and a giant Mary de Guadalupe statue found in a gas station in Oaxaca. Dogs can chill by your table while you dine on chef and founder Daniel Carillo's punch-pulling menu, which revolves around regional specials (including huaraches, a flatbread-ish dish rarely found in London’s Mexican restaurants) and the three Ts; tacos, tortas and tostadas. 

4. Julie's

  • Holland Park
  • price 3 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Julie's
Julie's
Ingrid Rasmussen

Opened on a residential Holland Park street in 1969 by Julie Hodgess, an interior designer who kitted out stores for high-end hippy fashion house Biba, Julie's reopened with a flourish in the summer of 2024. On our first visit back, we were sitted by possibly the biggest dog in west London, who was having a grand time snaffling fries. And we can't blame it. The new chef patron is Owen Kenworthy, who, after proving himself at both Brawn and The Pelican, is serving up a menu that highlights both bistro staples and cheffy flair, with no room for passing fads.

5. Pizarro

  • Spanish
  • Bermondsey
  • price 3 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Pizarro
Pizarro
Pizarro

José Pizarro is a big fan of dogs, and as such, they're allowed in all of his tapas spots (apart from the super posh one inside the Royal Academy). Come to José, his sherry-swilling, Seville-style spot on a quaint corner of the village-y Bermondsey Street, or the bigger, bolder Pizarro on the same road, and your pup will be welcome with open arms. This is Bermondsey by way of Barcelona, and you can get stuck into nutty plates of glistening jamon Iberico, Cantabrian anchovies, croquetas and more.

Book online

6. Brunswick House

  • Contemporary European
  • Vauxhall
  • price 3 of 4
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Brunswick House
Brunswick House
Alexander Baxter

As atmospheric rooms go, Brunswick House is one of the capital’s headiest; a little Mick Jagger in Performance, a little Angela Lansbury in Bedknobs and Broomsticks. Dogs are allowed to curl up under your table in this Grade II listed mansion while you indulge in Jackson Boxer's menu of house potato bread with wild garlic butter, devilled eggs, raw dexter beef and fabulously fatty pork jowl. 

Book online
7. Half Cut Market

  • Contemporary European
  • Holloway
  • price 2 of 4
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Half Cut Market
Half Cut Market
Photograph: Ella Doyle for Time Out

Half Cut Market is the perfect wine bar. Cosy and dimly lit, but fun enough to laugh obnoxiously loudly and not get looks and with food coming out on little plates at random times so you feel like you're in Spain. It's dog-friendly too, adding to the uber casual atmos. Find it in that no man’s land between Holloway, Kentish Town and King’s Cross.

Book online

8. Agora

  • Greek
  • Borough
  • price 2 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Agora
Agora
Gilles Draps

No-bookings/walk-ins only Agora is located below the great, Greek-ish Oma. Both are run by Manteca mastermind David Carter, and while dogs aren't allowed upstairs, they're more than welcome here on ground level. Agora translates as ‘market’, and you can casually window shop as if you’re at one before you enter, with large hatches onto the cobbled Bedale Street providing front-row viewing of the products of a two-metre charcoal rotisserie.

9. The Parakeet

  • Contemporary European
  • Kentish Town
  • price 3 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
The Parakeet
The Parakeet
Justin DeSouza

The Parakeet is technically a pub, and there is a separate space just for drinking, but chic interiors and a sophisticated cocktail offering suggest more of a restaurant inside a pub’s casing. There are no sticky beer mats or packets of Scampi Fries here. There are though, lots of dogs. In the kitchen are Brat alumni Ben Allen as head chef and sous chef Ed Jennings. Their menu sits in the wheelhouse of modern British and European-inspired sharing plates and is rich, interesting food, elegantly presented. 

Book online

10. Trullo

  • Italian
  • Highbury
  • price 2 of 4
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Trullo
Trullo
Ming Tang-Evans

A much-loved Highbury trattoria, Trullo hasn’t got any flashy gimmicks. Instead, Trullo’s reputation is built on consistently excellent food and its expertly calibrated atmosphere, neither of which have slipped an iota in the restaurant’s history. That they let you come for dinner with a furry friend only speaks to their approachability. 

11. Padella

  • Italian
  • Shoreditch
Padella
Padella
Andy Parsons

You can't take your pup to the OG Padella, but this Shoreditch iteration of the Borough Market stalwart is decidedly dog-friendly. Come for a winning formula of delicious, belly-filling dishes served in a spacious, shiny-topped setting. The menu is short without being restrictive, offering the usual Italian suspects – olives, bruschetta and burrata to begin with, and mains including the restaurant’s popular, slimy-yet-satisfying cacio e pepe, a rainbow-flecked tagliarini with crab, chilli and lemon and a rich beef shin parpadelle

12. Harwood Arms

  • Gastropubs
  • Fulham
  • price 3 of 4
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Harwood Arms
Harwood Arms
Lateef

This is London's only Michelin-starred gastropub, and locals and tourists alike will book weeks in advance to worship at the altar of its luxe game-focused menu. As it's a pub, dogs are welcome. And any scraps your doggo scoops up from the floor will no doubt be the fanciest food they've ever had the pleasure to chow down on. 

Book online
13. L'Escargot

  • French
  • Soho
  • price 4 of 4
  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
L'Escargot
L'Escargot
Mike Abrahams

L’Escargot – which has been at its current location since 1927, after first opening down the road in 1896 – is London's oldest French restaurant. It's long been a dog-friendly space too. Keep your eyes open for Doris, the pampered bulldog that sometimes works on reception. Bowls are available and treats will often be dished out to canine visitors. 

Book online

14. Megan's Wimbledon

  • Mediterranean
  • Wimbledon Village
Megan's Wimbledon
Megan's Wimbledon
Megans

This south London chain of all-day Med-inspired restaurants, serving sharing platters and posh kebabs, are also very partial to a pooch. They'll dish out biscuits, as well as providing dog beds, bowls and treats. Find them everywhere from Twickenham and Parsons Green to Richmond, East Dulwich, Chiswick, Clapham Common and Balham, with one north of the river interloper in Islington.

15. Roe

  • British
  • Canary Wharf
  • price 3 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Roe
Roe
Lisa Tse

The massive Roe (there’s room for a sprawling 350 covers here, and more outside) comes from the team behind Fallow, the glammy St James’ spot that made its name by showing us that sustainability could also be sassy. Roe follows a similar ethos, cooking with regenerative crops, highlighting underused British produce and using ingredients that even Fergus Henderson might think a little outré. They allow dogs in too, because of course they do.  

 

16. Apricity

  • British
  • Mayfair
  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Apricity
Apricity
Photograph: Ben Carpenter

A socially conscious restaurant from chef-owner Chantelle Nicholson, Apricity's emphasis on sustainability is there in the bare plastered walls, chairs are made from old Coca-Cola bottles, and oyster shells crafted into moon-like light pendants. It's also got a Michelin Green Star and dogs aren't just tolerated but welcomed with open arms. 'We love dogs!' they say, adding: 'Please just pop a note on your booking so we can assign a suitable table with some space.'

17. Bellanger

  • Brasseries
  • Angel
Bellanger
Bellanger

Paying homage to the golden era of all-day ‘grand cafés’. Bellanger is gorgeously art nouveau, all polished wood panelling, smoky mirrors and flattering golden lighting. An abundance of booths encourages group dining and café chatter. You can’t buy this kind of buzz. The food – a Venn diagram of French, German and Alsatian – is simple, yet flawless. Chic little doggies will dig it. 

Book online

18. Bistrotheque

  • French
  • Bethnal Green
Bistrotheque
Bistrotheque
© Vilius Kadunas

An artsy east London favourite, Bistrotheque also welcomes small, well-behaved pooches. Make sure yours is extremely chic and sporting a designer label collar (just so the other, cooler dogs don't tease them for not being stylish enough). 

 

Book online
Recommended
