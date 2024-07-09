Russell Norman – the late, great founder of this excellent Clerkenwell trattoria – was a dog man, and his hounds could often be spotted here. As such, patrons are more than welcome to bring their own pooches, and water bowls are available on request. It’s wood-panelled and moodily lit – even at lunch time. The tablecloths are gingham, light fittings have napkins flopped over them and walls are pastel green and dotted with art that Norman collected while researching the space. Feast on perfect pasta, and why not get some steak – your pup will thank you.
Dog parents like show off their perfect pups. We understand! Your cockapoo/border terrier/mystery mutt is a cutie. While this is pretty common practice in pubs, many of London’s restaurants have different rules, and aren’t quite as amenable to the presence of canine buddies. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the city’s best dog-friendly spots. These are places where you can have a lovely lunch or delightful dinner with your (well-behaved) pup curled up by your feet. There’s no need to worry about your pooch being home alone the next time you crush a plate of whipped cod’s roe and radishes – and maybe, just maybe, ‘accidently’ drop a little steak on the floor which your hairy pal can hoover up. These are London’s best dog-friendly restaurants. Woof woof.
