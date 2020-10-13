It’ll be the first time an all-drag cast has performed on the West End

It’s been a whole year since we were blessed with the viral sensation that was Wagatha Christie, and frankly, we’re ready for more tea to be spilled. It’s good news then, that the Garrick Theatre will be giving us our fix of sass and suspicion by staging a drag queen murder mystery this Christmas. Yes, Dragatha Christie is here.

In a West End first, Australian drag superstar Courtney Act – who appeared on the sixth season of RuPaul's Drag Race – will star alongside the winner of season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Monét X Change. The show is called ‘Death Drop: A Dragatha Christie Murder-Mystery’, and it promises to have ‘more twists and turns than a drag queens wig’.

The mystery, written by drag queen Holly Stars, will take us back to the early nineties with Courtney Act playing an ’80s pop sensation and Monét X Change an American weather girl. They find themselves on Tuck Island, where queens start mysteriously sashaying away. Think Agatha Christie’s ‘The Mousetrap’, but with filthy puns, lip-synching, and a whole lot of vogueing thrown in.

It’s been created by TuckShop, the UK’s only drag-specialist theatre production company, which brought an all-drag pantomime of ‘Cinderella’ to Trafalgar Studios last year. This play will also have an all-drag cast with big names in the drag world like Kemah Bob, LoUis CYfer, Anna Phylactic and Vinegar Strokes involved, too.

The show will add some sparkle to the West End’s first-ever socially-distanced Christmas season, and after a particularly tough year. Tickets are available now, and we’d advise getting in there quickly if you want one. Don’t fuck it up!

‘Death Drop: A Dragatha Christie Murder-Mystery’ will run at the Garrick Theatre from 3 December to 17 January. Find tickets here.

