‘Wicked’, ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘Tina’, ‘Come from Away’, ‘Dear Evan Hansen’, ‘& Juliet’ and more will all be featured in ‘The Show Must Go On’

This hasn’t been the greatest year for West End musicals, what with the whole society-shutting-down thing, and while Theatreland is now tentatively starting to reopen, the fact of the matter is that ‘Six’ and possibly ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ are liable to be the only London long-runners to reopen in 2020.

However, all is not lost for musical theatre lovers. There are obviously a huge number of very talented actors out of work at the moment, and four socially-distanced concerts entitled ‘The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace Theatre’ (Nov 13-15) will help them doubly: by providing employment to out-of-work performers, and by raising money for theatrical charities, namely Acting for Others and The Fleabag Support Fund.

The concerts should be a straight-up joy. Taking place in a socially-distanced Palace (in happier times home to ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’), it’s basically just wall-to-wall highlights from the musicals you can’t currently see: ‘& Juliet’, ‘Come From Away’, ‘Dear Evan Hansen’, ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’, ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘The Prince of Egypt’, ‘Six’, ‘Tina – The Tina Turner Musical’, and ‘Wicked’ are all currently signed on and we’re promised more will follow (it would be nice to think West End grump Cameron Mackintosh will let ‘Les Mis’ et al join the party).

If ever there were a night to help you pretend 2020 doesn’t exist, this sounds like it.

‘The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace Theatre is happening across four performances on Friday November 13-15. Tickets start from £22.50 and are available here.

