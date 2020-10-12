Billionaire impresario and general grump Cameron Mackintosh had previously indicated that we wouldn’t be seeing any of his West End musicals again until social distancing had ended.

But in a delightfully extra announcement at the end of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ (Saturday October 10), it was revealed that his beloved ‘Les Misérables’ would be making its return this Christmas in its still-extremely-dramatic-thank-you concert incarnation, which last ran in London in 2019 as a fancy stopgap while the main show was being reworked.

This socially-distanced version will boast over 50 actors and musicians, headed by the starry quartet who anchored it last time around: Michael Ball (Javert), Alfie Boe (Jean Valjean), Carrie Hope Fletcher (Fantine) and Matt Lucas (Thénardier).

It’s safe to say that it’s going to be a very hot ticket: the show packs in a thousand punters a night during happier times; a new capacity hasn’t been confirmed but our best guess is that it’ll be more like 350, for six weeks only. These things are going to go quickly.

They go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, but you can get yours tomorrow if you sign up for the pre-sale at lesmis.com.

‘Les Misérables – The Staged Concert’ runs at the Sondheim Theatre. Dec 5-Jan 17. Read more about it here.

