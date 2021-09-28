London
Duck & Waffle

Duck & Waffle has announced the return of 24/7 dining

Finally the insomniac's paradise has recommenced

Written by
Noah Barnett
Back in the day, after a huge night out, when all your favourite 'bossmen' had shut for the night, there was always one more option, one more part-confusing, fully-delicious, quite-expensive option with breath-taking views of London 40 floors up: Duck & Waffle. Behold, the 24-hour, all-day, all-night, breakfast, lunch, dinner, cocktail, wine and everything-in-between restaurant is back, and better than ever.

Heralding in it’s long-awaited return, the team at Duck & Waffle have brought a British favourite to the table, of course with their unique twist. Introducing the Sunday Roast, a roasted, dry-aged sirloin with duck fat potatoes, Yorkshire pudding and all your favourite trimmings. The only issue is that, unlike the rest of this restaurant, the brunch is restricted to the same metaphysical constructs of time and space as the rest of London’s restaurants, with limited availabilities of the dish on Sundays only. 

If you’re heading there anytime (literally any time) soon we recommend pairing the namesake dish with Breakfast Fizz, a mix of Grey Goose L’Orange vodka, pink grapefruit, citrus and a burnt toast infusion. Understandably, the appetite for a 24 hour dining service hasn’t been there the last year but the geniuses behind Duck and Waffle clearly think London is hungry again.

110 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4AY

