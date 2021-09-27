Diners seem to have had a good time, even if it's a little expensive

Yup, if you hadn't heard already, the sodium chloride sprinkling celebrity sensation that is Nusret Gökçe AKA @nusr_et AKA #SaltBae opened a steakhouse right here in the big smoke last week.

Now that there‘s been a few days for the hype to sizzle up, we're starting to get a butchers' hook (that's a look, non-cockney speakers) inside one of the most talked-about eateries in the city at the moment. Given it's basically impossible to get a seat (seriously, try and find a slot here, there are none!) and the rumours of £700 steaks covered in actual gold were true, it's likely you haven't been or won't be able to, for a little while.

Don't worry though, we’ve sifted through ‘the internet’ to get a sense of what people are saying about Nusr-Et Steakhouse, Park Tower Hotel, Knightsbridge. So without further ado, here‘s a slice of the action.

First up, the bleeding (or well done, up to you) obvious: it costs a gold-plated arm and a leg. So sure, we know the steak prices rack up beyond the £630 giant tomahawk steak these diners ordered, but note the £9 coca colas and £11 Red Bulls (and the £12 sweet corn). However you look at it, it's a high-roller's menu, that's for sure.

Generally, it seems those who have gone are into the experience. Being dazzled by Nusret and the elite, hype, salty theatre he's become famed for creating. In fact, there doesn't seem to be many (if any) negative reviews from people who have actually been to the restaurant.

One aspect of this new food spot that seems to be thin on reviews is the actual taste factor. We did find a couple of brief comments including "YUMMY" and "why so tasty" though, which would suggest that at large the food does at least taste good. So there you have it, YUMMY food and a good (albeit exclusive and expensive) experience – it would seem! The Turkish tea is free, if you fancy it.

