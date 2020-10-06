LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Duck & Waffle
Photograph: Ming Tang-Evans

Duck & Waffle is now serving bottomless brunch seven days a week

Get your weekend fix on a weekday

By
Laura Richards
Advertising

What does a 24-hour restaurant do in light of a 10pm curfew? That’s the question Duck & Waffle has had to find the solution to pretty quickly. But the all-day (and all-night) restaurant on the 40th Floor of London’s Heron Tower might have found the answer to coaxing in more customers during the day: with eggs.   

Duck & Waffle has taken the novel decision to serve up one of its most popular menus throughout the day and every single day of the week. So brunch fans no longer have to wait until the weekend to get their fix of a fancy full english or ‘duck benedict’.

The brunch menu will be served up from 8am to 4.30pm each day of the week, and includes the restaurant’s signature dish: duck and waffles. It’s a crispy duck-leg confit topped with a fried duck egg and mustard maple syrup, yours for £20. Beyond egg-heavy plates, there are other savoury all-day dishes, including spicy ox cheek doughnuts and roasted sea bass. 

Best of all, you can upgrade to bottomless brunch – with unlimited Bloody Marys, Bellinis, Mimosas or Kir Royales – for an extra £25.

Yes, prices are as tall as the building. But for a treat – and the novelty of having it at any time of the week – we reckon you might be persuaded. 

Duck & Waffle is at the Heron Tower, 110 Bishopsgate, EC2N 4AY. Find more info and bookings here.

Curfew ruined your dinner plans? Check out these early bird deals in top London restaurants.

Find even more ace bottomless brunches.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox,

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.