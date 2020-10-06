Duck & Waffle is now serving bottomless brunch seven days a week

What does a 24-hour restaurant do in light of a 10pm curfew? That’s the question Duck & Waffle has had to find the solution to pretty quickly. But the all-day (and all-night) restaurant on the 40th Floor of London’s Heron Tower might have found the answer to coaxing in more customers during the day: with eggs.

Duck & Waffle has taken the novel decision to serve up one of its most popular menus throughout the day and every single day of the week. So brunch fans no longer have to wait until the weekend to get their fix of a fancy full english or ‘duck benedict’.

The brunch menu will be served up from 8am to 4.30pm each day of the week, and includes the restaurant’s signature dish: duck and waffles. It’s a crispy duck-leg confit topped with a fried duck egg and mustard maple syrup, yours for £20. Beyond egg-heavy plates, there are other savoury all-day dishes, including spicy ox cheek doughnuts and roasted sea bass.

Best of all, you can upgrade to bottomless brunch – with unlimited Bloody Marys, Bellinis, Mimosas or Kir Royales – for an extra £25.

Yes, prices are as tall as the building. But for a treat – and the novelty of having it at any time of the week – we reckon you might be persuaded.

Duck & Waffle is at the Heron Tower, 110 Bishopsgate, EC2N 4AY. Find more info and bookings here.

