London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Clays
Photograph: Clays

Duck! You can go clay pigeon shooting indoors in the City of London

I mean, who doesn’t think that sounds like a good idea?

Written by
Chris Waywell
Advertising

Ah, country pursuits – ratting, lamp-lighting, three-day eventing and shooting stuff (animals, mainly). There are lots of things that you can do in the great outdoors that city dwellers are not able to experience on a daily basis. Happily, though, at least one of those things is now available for even the most resolute urbanite without them having to go anywhere near Norfolk. 

A new entertainment concept, Clays is a virtual clay-pigeon-shooting bar. For those not totally sure what a clay pigeon is, it isn’t literally a clay pigeon. It’s a kind of pottery discus that is flung by a launcher into the air while you blast away at it with a shotgun. It’s a lot of fun, if you like that kind of thing, and avoids the needless slaughter of real sentient birds. Even so, it does require actual shotguns with actual shotgun cartridges in them, so not really ideal for a night of booze and fun with the team from Accounts.

Clays offers a simulator, with realistically balanced and sized shotguns that electronically take down their targets without any actual shot being slung about the place. It claims that ‘the game has been developed using state-of-the-art technology which tracks your gun’s movements to sub-millimetre accuracy. The precision of the game and realism of the shotgun provides an engaging shooting experience.’

It’s not some poky Victorian sideshow, either. Across two floors and 11,000 square feet, Clays has 12 ‘pegs’ (shooting booths), so a whole lot of Johnnies and Jemimas can get down there waving their weapons around. There’s also a lot of tasty-sounding food options (with not a game pie in sight) and drinks curated by John Calabrese, best known for The Hoxton Pony. 

It’s planned to open at the beginning of November, so if you’re after a Christmas party with a difference this year, maybe think about one that involves guns. 

Clays, 55 Moorgate, EC2R 6LL. Opens early Nov. 

Doesn’t float your boat? How about drag on the river?

Yes Please: London’s newest queer-owned restaurant. Thanks!

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.