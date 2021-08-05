London
Yes Please
Caitlin Isola

How rare is this? There’s a new queer-owned restaurant on Ridley Road

Adonis’s Shay Malt’s Yes Please joins the thriving LGBTQ+ neighbourhood of Dalston

Edited by
Angela Hui
East London’s newest neighbourhood restaurant Yes Please has arrived on the scene at Ridley Road and it’s one of London’s only queer-owned venues that’s not a bar or club.
It’ll proudly be joining the thrivingly LGBTQ+ east London neighbourhood of Dalston, with Dalston Superstore just round the corner, and The Glory and The Queen Adelaide nearby. Yes Please promises a fun, ‘inclusive’ environment for eating and drinking with an intimate, communal space and a big central sharing table that’s been designed to encourage a community vibe.
 
Yes Please
Caitlin Isola
Founder Shay Malt, who also owns legendary club Adonis, which began in 2017, has completely transformed queer nightlife in the capital and continues to do so. Head Chef Jerome Slesinski (ex-Coal Vaults and LASSCO) brings their unique flair with ‘camp small plates’, such as pink burrata with hazelnuts, lardo fontina dippers and fried artichokes, as well as a mighty list of frozen cocktails and a selection of natural wines.
Yes Please
Caitlin Isola
As well as having a diverse restaurant and kitchen team, the casual new spot is on a mission to support queer suppliers wherever possible. Bread comes from Stoke Newington’s Spence Bakery, with natural wine sourced from Otros Vinos. Where queer suppliers aren’t available, produce is sourced from London-based suppliers and local traders on Ridley Road Market. 
Yes Please, 25 Ridley Rd, E8 2NP. Book via their Insta.
Tear up the dance floor at London’s best LGBTQ+ clubs.
 
Check out the capital’s best gay and gay-friendly bars and pubs.

