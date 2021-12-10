The new rules come after a spate of e-scooter-related fire incidents

If you thought the worst thing about e-scooters was nearly getting taken out on the pavement by reckless scooting Londoners, well… there’s more: they’re wreaking havoc on public transport too.

According to TfL, there have been incidents of e-scooters and e-unicycles (yes, apparently e-unicycles are a thing) catching fire while on public transport.

When TfL looked into the scooter-related fires, it found that the incidents were caused by defective batteries, which led to fires and caused toxic smoke to be released.

As a result, TfL is banning all privately-owned e-scooters and e-unicycles from its network as of Monday December 13.

So, if you were hoping to hop on the tube with your scooter on Monday, you’re outta luck, buddy. Although, it’s worth remembering that the only scooters that are legally allowed in public spaces are the e-scooters available through TfL’s rental scheme.

And if you’re wondering, even those legit scooters from the rental scheme aren’t permitted on the TfL network either. Just stop trying to take your scooter on the tube, will you?!

Everything you need to know about the Tube strike this weekend

London buses are being turned into refuges for the homeless