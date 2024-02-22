East London is getting a massive new techno festival this summer

It promises to be ‘like nothing ever seen in a London park’

Thanks to last week’s delightful fool’s spring, summer is starting to feel a little bit more within reach. And that means one thing: festival season. Field Day, Junction 2, Body Movements. London’s already got a tonne of top-tier day fezzies for the electronic music heads, and now good news – we’re about to get one more.

A brand-new electronic music festival will launch in east London this summer. High Lights, run by legendary London promoters Percolate, will take over Barking Park for a three-day party full of music, art and architecture from May 31 to June 2.

Artists confirmed on the lineup so far include Carl Cox, Actress, Kelly Lee Owens and Ross From Friends, with more acts yet to be announced.

With space for up to 8,000 dancers, High Lights promises to have a super high production level. Organisers described the festival as ‘part art installation, part architectural performance arena’ and ‘like nothing ever seen in a London park before’.

Percolate will work with UK-based design studio Lucid Creates (whose LS23 stage at Leeds Festival is pictured above), which has built installations at Glastonbury, Vivid Sydney, Wembley Stadium and more, to create temporary light installations and stages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAGES / SHOWS / EXPERIENCES (@lucidcreates___)

Tickets to High Lights are on sale online now, but the festival is still waiting to be granted a licence. Councillors from Barking and Dagenham will meet to discuss the licence on Wednesday February 28, so fingers crossed.

This sounds like one for the wrap-around shades and Nike Shox crew.

These are the best gigs in London this month.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Jon Pointing in Deptford is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.