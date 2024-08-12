Subscribe
East London rooftop bar Allegra is closing

The seventh floor Stratford restaurant, bar and roof terrace is shutting at the end of August

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Food and Drink Editor, Time Out London
Were in proper rooftop bar and resto season right now, with some of the hottest days of the year set for the following days, but alas, one of east London’s favourite rooftop terraces is set to close imminently. 

News reaches us via the cruel mistress that is social media that Allegra, the seventh floor spot at Stratfords Manhattan Loft Gardens, which is also home to the Stratford Hotel, will be shutting at the end of the month. The restaurant’s last service will be on August 31 and comes five years after the restaurant opened. 

Allegras closure follows the July departure of head chef Patrick Powell who also left his position at the Midland Grand Dining Room in Kings Cross. Both restaurants were highly acclaimed, with Allegra voted 49th best restaurant in the UK at the 2023 National Restaurant Awards. The Midland Grand remains open and delicious. Powell previously worked at Chiltern Firehouse, Wild Honey and Dublin’s L’Ecrivain.

We will forever be grateful to all of you, our brilliant guests, for showing us so much love and support over the past five years, but both Stratford and the broader London landscape has changed inextricably during this time, and so it is felt that a change of direction is required in response to the market's needs,’ wrote the restaurant on Instagram.

We like to think we will be leaving a positive contribution to the areas culinary legacy, so please come and join us over the coming weeks for a final round of fried chicken and pistachio choux, a Sunday roast or a focaccia sandwich out on the terrace.

