East London’s Dusty Knuckle bakery has launched a sourdough delivery van

Dalston’s Dusty Knuckle bakery is one of the best dough suppliers in the city. But if you’re a fan who doesn’t live near its E8 HQ, it’s probably been a long 12 weeks without its superlative sourdoughs and whopping sarnies – until now.

Operating by the motto, if the bread lover can’t get to the bakery, the bakery must come to the bread lover, Dusty Knuckle has transformed an ‘old clunky beauty of a milk float’ into a roving bread shop that will travel around north and east London delivering dough.

Expect to see all your flaky favourites on board, including sourdough, focaccia, sausage rolls and a glorious selection of pastries. You’ll also be to pick up store cupboard essential like eggs, milk and butter, plus more extravagant treats like flowers from Rebel Rebel florist, cheese from Paxton & Whitfield, Ozone coffee and homemade harissa. The bakery also hopes to sell its famous sandwiches from the breadmobile in the near future.

‘The mileage on this milk float is not huge cos the poor old batteries have to work very hard lugging about all this delicious munch. So we can’t come too far,’ says the bakery. So, for now the bread float will be just be touring Barbican, Bow, Clapton, Clissold Park, De Beauvoir, Hackney Wick, Haggerston, Highbury Fields, Holloway, Stoke Newington and Walthamstow with a weekly timetable released on its Instagram account every Sunday.

If you’re desperate for Dusty Knuckle dough you can email to enquire if it’ll deliver to you, just cross your fingers those batteries will have enough juice!

