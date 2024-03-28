Easter weekend London Overground and DLR closures to be aware of

Several lines will have services cut or reduced over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend

The Easter weekend is a pretty difficult time to travel around the UK – but many of us don’t really have a choice. We’ve all got to get about to meet up with family and, of course, we’ll all got to get loads of those sweet, sweet Easter eggs. Here’s how to avoid chaos in the UK this weekend if you’re travelling by car.

If you’re planning on getting about London this weekend, there is some good news. While the Blackwall Tunnel has planned closures, those aren’t taking place this weekend, and there aren’t any train strikes scheduled either.

But TfL has warned that significant disruption is still set for this weekend. The DLR, Elizabeth line and Overground will all see partial closures – here’s everything you need to know.

Is transport running on Good Friday?

Transport will be running on Good Friday, but services will be reduced compared to a typical Friday service.

The DLR will be disrupted, with no service between Westferry / Canary Wharf and Stratford / Canning Town, plus no service between Tower Gateway and Shadwell. Meanwhile, only trains towards Bank will serve West India Quay.

On the Elizabeth line, there will be a reduced service operating between Paddington and Maidenhead / Heathrow. There’ll also be no trains between Abbey Wood / Stratford and Paddington. Trains will operate between Shenfield and Liverpool Street National Rail station (not serving Whitechapel) and between Paddington National Rail station and Heathrow / Reading

On the Overground, there’ll be no services between Highbury & Islington and New Cross / New Cross Gate / Clapham Junction.

Is TfL working on Easter Sunday?

TfL is indeed operating mostly as normal on Easter Sunday. On the DLR, the disruption is the same as outlined above on Good Friday.

On the Elizabeth line, there’ll be no service between Paddington and Ealing Broadway, no service between Abbey Wood / Stratford and Paddington, plus a reduced service between Paddington and Maidenhead / Heathrow.

On the Overground, there will be no service between Highbury & Islington and New Cross / New Cross Gate / Clapham Junction, no service between Liverpool Street and Enfield Town / Cheshunt, and no service between Liverpool Street and Chingford.

