Twenty twenty not turning out quite how you imagined? That’s the understatement of the year. With pretty much all our social plans, big life events and overseas adventures on hold, cancelled or postponed, we’re already looking hopefully at 2021. So is airline EasyJet, which has now released all of its flights for summer next year.

As of yesterday (Thursday July 16), you can book travel to and from destinations all around Europe right up until September 2021, including flights to Ibiza and Majorca from just £32.99 each way. Other bargain flights, to Croatia, France and Greece, are available for less than £40.

If you can’t wait until then, the airline said it would also resume more flights from August 1 this year, with routes being reintroduced to destinations across Italy, France, Spain, Turkey, Greece, Montenegro, Croatia and the Canary Islands. The carrier is currently running a much-slimmed-down schedule as it looks to get housebound globetrotters back in the air.

Should we be booking flights right now? Well, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office may have lifted its advice against ‘all but essential international travel’ for the time being, but many countries are still imposing restrictions on travellers – including, in many cases, mandatory testing and quarantines. That suggests it may not be totally wise to holiday at this present moment.

So if you can wait for your next big trip abroad, but want to make a bold statement about your intention to holiday the hell out of 2021, we’re sure EasyJet would be happy to hear from you.

Remember, many countries are still warning against all non-essential travel and some are quarantining all overseas arrivals, including their own returning citizens. Check all the relevant restrictions before you think about travelling.

Where can you travel right now? Here’s what you need to know.

How safe is flying right now? We asked an expert.

