Feeling positive? You can now book bargain European travel right up until next September

So, 2020 not turning out quite how you imagined? That’s the understatement of the year. With pretty much all our social plans, big life events and overseas adventures on hold, cancelled or postponed, we’re already looking hopefully at 2021. So is airline EasyJet, which has now released a new bunch of cheap flights for summer next year.

Right now you can book low fares to and from destinations all around Europe right up until the end of June 2021, including city-break hotspots like Budapest, Berlin and Rome plus island getaways like Majorca, Malta and Lanzarote. Many prices come in at less than £25 each way, and the sale lasts until Tuesday November 17.

🏙️ Looking for a trip off the beaten track? Here are 10 emerging European cities to check out in 2021

Overseas travel is currently off-limits for most UK residents, but the Foreign and Commonwealth Office has lifted its earlier advice against ‘all but essential international travel’, and the travel industry is optimistic of a return to something like normal by next summer.

So if you want to make a bold statement about your intention to holiday the hell out of 2021, we’re sure EasyJet would be happy to hear from you.

Remember, many countries are still warning against all non-essential travel and some are quarantining all overseas arrivals, including their own returning citizens. Check all the relevant restrictions before you think about travelling.

Where can you travel right now? Here’s what you need to know.

How safe is flying right now? We asked an expert.