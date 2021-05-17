Eataly’s opening two new restaurants and a cookery school this week

31 Instagram pictures that will make you desperate to worship at the cathedral of pasta

Back in April we reported on the arrival of a big ol’ food hall on Liverpool Street. Situated right next to the station, Eataly promised to be a 42,000 square foot temple of Italian gastronomy with a huge retail market, several restaurants, takeaway food stalls, a drinking and dining terrace, and even a cookery school. The owners said there’d be 5,000 products on sale alongside the biggest wine cellar in the whole of London.

It was fighting talk – but back then we didn't know if Londoners would actually take to the hub of good grub. Now the jury’s in. There have been queues around the block to get into Eataly every weekend since it opened.

Tried to go Eataly London today THE FRIGGIN QUEUE WAS INSANE #leaveit — Bianca © (@BionicBK) May 1, 2021

Londoners are obsessed – and up until now only the market and the outdoor restaurant terrace have been open. From this week Eataly’s two indoor restaurants will open for business. The first is Cucina del Mercato, a market-to-table concept, where you eat dishes cooked from ingredients from the fresh counters at Eataly. The second is Pasta e Pizza, a celebration of the most carb-heavy staples of Italian cuisine. Also opening this week? La Scuola, Eataly’s Italian cookery school, which aims to boost your pasta-making skills to ‘will impress a date’ levels.

Thinking about whether it’s worth heading down to the chonkiest member of London’s Italian food scene? Scroll your way through these pics and see if you reckon it’s worth standing in line.

Not a queuer? Check out our list of London’s best Italian restaurants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Becca Turner (@itsbeccaturner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by julie_ate (@julie_ate)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhieatseverything (@rhieatseverything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hopefully Hungry (@hopefully.hungry)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jo (@joeatslondon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Docherty (@g_woventextiles)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Webb (@deliciouswebb_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foodie on the move (@foodieon.themove)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The London Foodie (@thelondonfoodieee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 文心怡 (@xinyiwen666)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Chiara Bellini (@annaseesit)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FRANCESCA 🇮🇹| LDN FOOD BLOGGER (@pistachioinlondon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Saunders (@thefoodie_geezer)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kahor! (@kahocafe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Top restaurants and bars (@going_out_guide)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by settime2588 (@settime2588)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgiana Ștefan (@georgiana_smo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha (Muffy) de Lacey (@marthadelacey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asha Eats (@ashajeats)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sidsyummy_food

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dance2eat (@dance2eat)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristina (@ms_grifty)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @table_for__2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen (@jenangelic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travelling Panda 🐼🌍 (@travelling_panda86)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya (@tanya.w21)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇬🇧 Top London Restaurants (@top_london_restaurants)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hopefully Hungry (@hopefully.hungry)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E R I K A (@ercuuh_eats)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by London Food, Drinks & Travel (@londonfoodbabes)