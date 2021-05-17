Eataly’s opening two new restaurants and a cookery school this week

[title]
Back in April we reported on the arrival of a big ol’ food hall on Liverpool Street. Situated right next to the station, Eataly promised to be a 42,000 square foot temple of Italian gastronomy with a huge retail market, several restaurants, takeaway food stalls, a drinking and dining terrace, and even a cookery school. The owners said there’d be 5,000 products on sale alongside the biggest wine cellar in the whole of London.
It was fighting talk – but back then we didn't know if Londoners would actually take to the hub of good grub. Now the jury’s in. There have been queues around the block to get into Eataly every weekend since it opened.
Tried to go Eataly London today THE FRIGGIN QUEUE WAS INSANE #leaveit— Bianca © (@BionicBK) May 1, 2021
Londoners are obsessed – and up until now only the market and the outdoor restaurant terrace have been open. From this week Eataly’s two indoor restaurants will open for business. The first is Cucina del Mercato, a market-to-table concept, where you eat dishes cooked from ingredients from the fresh counters at Eataly. The second is Pasta e Pizza, a celebration of the most carb-heavy staples of Italian cuisine. Also opening this week? La Scuola, Eataly’s Italian cookery school, which aims to boost your pasta-making skills to ‘will impress a date’ levels.
Thinking about whether it’s worth heading down to the chonkiest member of London’s Italian food scene? Scroll your way through these pics and see if you reckon it’s worth standing in line.
