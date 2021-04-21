Already a familiar sight in 15 countries, Italian food market Eataly is finally dropping anchor in London at the end of April. Its first UK venue is a whopper at Broadgate next to Liverpool Street Station in the City. A kind of epicurean B&Q superstore, the 42,000 square foot temple of gastronomy features a huge retail market, several restaurants, takeaway food stalls, a drinking and dining terrace, and even a cookery school. The market offers more than 5,000 products alongside 2,000 wine labels, constituting London’s biggest cellar.

Initially, eating-in options will be limited to the outdoor terrace, but after restrictions for dining are relaxed on May 17, Eataly’s two indoor restaurants will open for business: Cucina del Mercato and Pasta e Pizza will both open on May 20. A fine-dining restaurant, Terra, is planned for the autumn.

The Eataly brand has been around since 2007, and currently has 40 venues worldwide. The London market has some cool nods to contemporary food concerns: not only does it make its own fresh mozzarella and other cheeses on site, it offers a packing-free bulk refill section so you can get a load of pasta, risotto rice and other deli staples, guilt-free.

Also opening on May 20 is La Scuola, Eatlay’s Italian cookery school, which aims to boost your pasta-making skills to ‘MasterChef’ standards (the amateur version at least).

For now, you can book Eataly’s outdoor terrace for dates from April 29, and you’ll be able to order takeaways via Deliveroo from the same date. Say ciao to your new Italian bezzie.

Eataly, 135 Bishopsgate, EC2M 3YD. www.eataly.co.uk. Booking now for terrace tables from Apr 29.

