Ed Sheeran has opened a pub in Notting Hill

Ed Sheeran has taken a hiatus from music. Make of that what you will. The good news, though, is that he’s used his free time to open a bar in London.

Never one to rest on his laurels – the man just finished a two-and-a-half-year tour, for goodness’ sake – the Grammy winner has taken over a neighbourhood Spanish restaurant in Notting Hill, and this weekend saw him relaunch the space as a brand-new bar.

Here's what we know so far: the venue is conveniently located at the top of Portobello Road opposite Pizza East, and was reportedly bought for a cool £1.5 million. The social space is set over two floors, has a bright green interior, a low-lit bar and – rumour has it – it’ll double as a music venue.

Its official launch took place last night, with Sheeran being spotted, pint in hand, alongside his wife Cherry, Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch. Beer isn’t the only drink on the menu though. House cocktails are also set to become a signature. If you ask us, ‘Sip of You’, ‘Drinking Out Loud’ and ‘Galway Gin’ have a certain ring to them as beverage names.

This isn’t Sheeran's first foray as a publican. A secret tunnel in his north London home is believed to connect to a private pub he’s created. Who knows – maybe he can extend the underground network, so that he can still pop into his new spot to ring the last orders bell in his PJs.

As for this new boozer, it’s been named Bertie Blossoms, much to the dismay of fans rooting for ‘Ed Beeran.’

Sorry Ed, we’re with the people on this one.

