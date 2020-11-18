Egg London is crowdfunding for its clubbing future

You might remember we recently reported on a directory of music venues in dire need of financial support if they’re going to see the year out. Included on that list was Egg London, the legendary 24-hour club in King’s Cross that’s been operating as a mecca for sweat-drenched ravers since 2003.

Egg London, which the Music Venue Trust deemed ‘under imminent threat of permanent closure’, has started a crowdfunder campaign, with the goal of raising the very necessary sum of £200,000. Organisers say their priority is to get rent and staff paid ASAP. You know the drill by now: if you throw a bit of much-needed dosh their way you’ll earn rewards, including free tickets, VIP tables, meet-and-greets with artists and lots of lovely merch.

Created by trailblazing Trade head honcho Laurence Malice 17 years ago, Egg London and its converted Victorian warehouse on York Way have long been synonymous with the capital’s electronic music scene. For the club to vanish would be a massive shame, so if you don’t want that to happen, dig deep. Maybe donate something for the raver in your life this Christmas, eh?

Donate to Egg London’s crowdfunder here.

