Eggslut is opening a new London branch next month

Cult breakfast spot Eggslut has achieved the seemingly impossible: opening a new restaurant during, y’know, All Of This.

The restaurant, famous for its breakfast sandwiches, announced the launch in March, before the world went into lockdown. It already has a branch in Notting Hill, but its second UK site will be in Fitzrovia, on Percy Street.

It’s set to launch in July (date TBC) and will be serving up all the classics, including The Fairfax – soft scrambled eggs and cheese in a Bread Ahead brioche bun – as well as The Slut, its take on coddled eggs.

The Fitzrovia branch will be open for walk-ins if government regulations allow. If not, there’s a plan B to operate as a takeaway, as well as offering delivery via Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat.

Whether you can eat in or you need to get those sarnies to go, there will be social-distancing measures in place, including cashless payment, a one-way system and plastic screens at the tills. Customers will be asked to keep a two-metre distance between them. These measures are in place in the Notting Hill restaurant too.

The new branch will be staffed by hospitality workers who’ve been made redundant over the last few months. Cracking news for all, then.

In the meantime, check out the recipe for Eggslut’s Fairfax sandwich.

