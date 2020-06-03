Soho could be pedestrianised and filled with outdoor restaurants and bars this summer

Crammed streets and alleyways, restaurants with queues out the door and the heaving bars of Soho are enough to give you palpitations as you contemplate a two-metre-distanced future. That’s why one of the central London area’s landlords is proposing pedestrianisation for the neighbourhood, banning cars and allowing businesses to take over the streets.

The managing director of Soho Estates, John James, has put forward the suggestion of a ‘summer festival’ for the area, modelled on the post-lockdown hospitality scene of many European cities. The campaign looks to bring hospitality into the streets, with the fear that many of Soho’s independent businesses would have to remain closed or would take a huge financial hit if attempting to put social-distancing rules into practice within their premises.

The Soho Summer Street Festival would ban cars from entering key streets in the neighbourhood – Bateman Street, Carlisle Street, Dean Street, Frith Street, Greek Street, Moor Street, Old Compton Street, Romilly Street and Soho Square (viewable on a map here) – and would request relaxed licensing measures from Westminster council to allow businesses to set their tables and chairs outside to serve food and drink.

‘With so many independent businesses in Soho, we are at risk of losing the culture that makes the area so special,’ it says on the campaign’s website. ‘This will allow businesses the space to open and operate within social-distancing measures, as well as keeping staff and customers safe.’

The website also states how the festival would need to take into account managing deliveries and waste collection with closed roads, plus access for emergency services. It also expresses the need for a contingency plan for the Great British weather.

The Soho Society, a community organisation formed of residents and workers in the area and responsible for its preservation, responded to plans on Monday June 1 outlining its concerns over noise and antisocial behaviour. ‘Overall, while we broadly like the scheme, we do not like it being called a “festival” as this implies so much more than just alfresco dining and it could encourage unruly behaviour,’ it said.

While it works out the logistics and irons out the finer points, the festival is asking for support and ideas from Londoners to help take the plan to the next stages. So far, personalities like Stephen Fry, Chrissie Hynde and Yotam Ottolenghi have lent their names to the summer festival campaign and around 50 of the area’s independent shops, bars, restaurants and clubs have expressed their support, too.

You can sign up to back the Soho Summer Street Festival here. And read the Soho Society’s response here.

