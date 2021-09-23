Waterloo: it’s got a big station, it’s near the South Bank, what else could you possibly want to know about the riverside neighbourhood? Turns out: a lot. We asked Ricardo Ayala, supervisor at The Travel Café, for his tips on the best of the area. Keep reading for a short guide to the best bars, shops and restaurants. Want to know about what’s going on there? You can read our full Waterloo area guide here.

‘A small local gift shop that sells really lovely jewellery, stones, scarves, clothing, candles and more. I bought a friend of mine a beautiful Turkish necklace and scarf from here for her birthday. She really loved it.’ 28 Lower Marsh, SE1 7RG.

‘A great spot to go to for a glass of wine. It has a really lovely atmosphere. The staff are really lovely and friendly, which is pretty much reflective of the whole area.’ 137-139 Lower Marsh, SE1 7AE.

‘If you love Italian food, you should definitely visit this restaurant. When I visit Italian places, I always check out the cheeses, and Locale’s burrata is the most delicious. It’s definitely my favourite thing on the menu.’ County Hall, 3b Belvedere Rd, SE1 7GP.

‘I’m a frequent visitor here, whether it’s to grab a sandwich or sit down for a coffee, beer or cider. The decor is very rustic and they have a basement seating area as well as a little garden in the back where you can sit, which is always nice. Their menu is also a decent price.’ 132 Lower Marsh, SE1 7AE.

‘This Latin American restaurant is as much about the drinks as it is the food. I love coming here because of the great vibe. Their Pornstar Martini is my favourite.’ 48 Lower Marsh, SE1 7RG.

‘When passing the entrance of this bar, all you can smell is strawberry chewing gum. Everything inside is pink and it’s filled with mirrors all around. It’s a great dancing spot too. I need to go back and dance properly now that there are no restrictions.’ 111 Waterloo Rd, SE1 8UL.

‘At the end of Lower Marsh, this lovely little park is a go-to on hot days. You can take your drinks from any of the places in Lower Marsh and head down there, especially when the weather is good.’ Baylis Rd, SE1 7AA.

‘It’s not often you get to see pigs, geese and sheep in the middle of London. The farm isn’t very big, but it is a great and unexpected place to visit in central London. You can also go and volunteer with them, which I think is really lovely.’ 18 Carlisle Lane, SE1 7LG.

