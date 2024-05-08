Elbow at London’s O2 Arena: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

The band’s Audio Vertigo tour is coming to London this week

Can you believe it’s been six years since Elbow last went on an arena tour? The multi-platinum selling English rockers might’ve played the O2 four times, but they haven’t played huge-scale UK arenas since 2018. In other words, Guy Garvey and co are well overdue a massive gig in Greenwich – and that’s exactly what’s happening this week.

Elbow’s Audio Vertigo Tour follows the release of the group’s studio album Audio Vertigo in March. The multi-platinum-selling band, who’ve won BRIT Awards and Mercury Prizes and released all-time singalong banger ‘One Day Like This’, are performing in arenas up and down the UK.

The group’s London show is taking place this week: from start time to ticket availability, here’s everything you need to know about the show.

When are Elbow playing London’s O2 Arena?

The O2 Arena gig is on Thursday May 9.

What time do doors open?

Doors will open at 6.30pm. If you’re looking to grab a bite to eat or a drink beforehand, the O2, with all its shops and bars, will be open from 10am.

What time will Elbow come on stage?

Judging from earlier dates on this tour, we can expect Elbow’s show to start between 8.45pm and 9pm.

Who is supporting the band?

Support comes from English rock band The Waeve, which consists of Rose Elinor Dougall and Graham Coxon (best known as the lead guitarist of Britpop legends Blur).

Any news on the setlist?

For an idea of the setlist, this is what Elbow played at a show in Brighton earlier this week (according to Setlist.fm).

Things I’ve Been Telling Myself for Years Lovers’ Leap The Bones of You Mirrorball Charge Fly Boy Blue / Lunette The Picture Dexter & Sinister Balu Puncture Repair Kindling The Birds Good Blood Mexico City Station Approach My Sad Captains Magnificent (She Says) Grounds for Divorce Lippy Kids One Day Like This

Can you still get tickets for Elbow at London’s O2 Arena?

Some tickets for Elbow’s show this week are still available on AXS, starting from around £28. Find tickets on AXS here and Ticketmaster here.

