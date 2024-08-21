Elton John is bringing a new documentary to the UK’s biggest film fest

Elton John: Never Too Late is this year’s American Express Gala at the BFI London Film Festival.

The documentary look back at the life and 50-year career of Pinner’s favourite son gets its European premiere at the fest on Thursday, October 10.

The singer-songwriter, rock god, Watford FC hero, and subject of 2019’s Rocketman is the focal point of the doc co-directed by RJ Cutler and David Furnish that’s billed as ‘an emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey’.



Like the recent Blur doc To the End, Never Too Late is framed around the build-up to a mega-gig – though for Wembley, substitute LA’s Dodger Stadium where Elton prepares to make his final concert appearance. The film will see him share memories of the highs and lows of a kaleidoscopic career, as well as his struggles with substance abuse.

Cutler is the director of 2009’s sharply observed portrayal of Anna Wintour, The September Issue, and Furnish, of course, is Elton’s long-time partner. All three will be in attendance at the Royal Festival Hall gala on the 10th.

‘RJ Cutler and David Furnish bring a great intimacy and exhilaration to the story of one of the world's most accomplished and beloved musicians,’ says festival director Kristy Matheson. ‘We're delighted to give audiences a front row seat to one of the most electrifying creative careers of our age.’

The film is the second big musical doc to play at this year’s fest: Morgan Neville’s LEGO-based film about Pharrell Williams, Piece By Piece, will be the LFF’s closing gala on October 20.

The festival opener is Steve McQueen’s wartime epic Blitz on October 9.

This year’s LFF runs from October 9-20. Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 17 and the full festival line-up is announced on September 4. Check the official BFI site for all the info.



