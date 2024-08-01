Subscribe
Pharrell Williams’s new LEGO doc is this year’s London Film Festival’s closing film

The rap superstar will be in London to bring down the LFF curtain

PIECE BY PIECE
Photograph: Courtesy of Focus Features
This year’s BFI London Film Festival will be getting the LEGO out for its closing night. 

Pharrell Williams’s new film ‘Piece by Piece’, a documentary biopic told entirely in the medium of LEGO animation, will be bringing the curtain down on this year’s LFF at the Royal Festival Hall on October 20. And the singer-rapper-actor will be there to intro it in person. 

Directed by Morgan Neville, whose music doc Twenty Feet From Stardom won an Oscar in 2014, ‘Piece by Piece’ will invite festival goers into the musical superstar’s life and journey from growing up in Virginia Beach to dominating the music scene as a pop superstar. 

The film boasts a powerhouse voice cast of Pharrell collaborators, including Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg.  

‘“Piece by Piece” is a film of enormous joy and invention,’ says festival director Kristy Matheson. ‘In telling the story of Pharrell Williams, entirely in LEGO®, acclaimed documentarian Morgan Neville brings a sense of wonder to this story that matches the creativity and verve of his subject. This is a must for fans and will charm the uninitiated alike.’

The festival’s opening gala is Steve McQueen’s World War II drama ‘Blitz’, which will be raising the curtain on 12 days and nights of screenings, events, talks, and assorted other movie-related goings-on across London and the UK. 

This year’s LFF runs from October 9-20. Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 17. Head to the official site for all the intel.  

