Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

The London Film Festival’s opening has just been announced – and it’s a gem

Steve McQueen’s wartime drama ‘Blitz’ is getting its world premiere at the LFF

Phil de Semlyen
Written by
Phil de Semlyen
Global film editor
Blitz
Photograph: Courtesy of Apple
Advertising

This year’s BFI London Film Festival is opening with a bang – probably a lot of them. 

The world premiere of Steve McQueen’s new World War II drama ‘Blitz’ is the festival’s opening gala on October 9. 

Starring Saoirse Ronan, the film is named after the Nazi bombing campaign against London in 1940 and 1941.

It follows nine-year-old evacuee George (Elliott Heffernan) as he tries to make it back to London and his mum Rita (Ronan) and grandpa Gerald (Paul Weller) in the East End.

Co-starring are Kathy Burke, Harris Dickinson, Stephen Graham, Leigh Gill, Mica Ricketts, CJ Beckford, Alex Jennings, Joshua McGuire, Hayley Squires, Erin Kellyman, Sally Messham, and music-actor Benjamin Clementine.

‘“Blitz” is a movie about Londoners,’ says McQueen. ‘It honours the spirit of what and how Londoners endured during the Blitz, but also explores the true representation of people in London, while at its core is the story of a working-class family desperate to be reunited during times of war.’ 

Blitz
Photograph: Courtesy of Apple

McQueen is calling on some pretty elite talent behind the camera too, with production designer Adam Stockhausen (‘12 Years a Slave’), costume designer Jacqueline Durran, and composer Hans Zimmer adding five Oscars’ worth of skill to the production.

‘It's an astounding production that will leave audiences in awe of the director, his cast, and creative collaborators,’ says festival director Kristy Matheson. ‘The depth of character and texture of the city are all peerless and make this subject feel completely new.’

It’s the third time a McQueen film has opened the festival. His crime thriller ‘Widows’ and London historical drama ‘Mangrove’ were LFF curtain-raisers in 2018 and 2020 respectively.

The opening gala takes place at Royal Festival Hall, with screenings across the UK.

This year’s LFF runs from October 9-20. Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 17.

‘Blitz’ will be in UK cinemas on November 1, before streaming on Apple TV+ on November 22.

Everything you need to know about the 2024 BFI London Film Festival.

The best films of 2024 (so far).

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.