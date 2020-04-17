Enjoy cocktail hour at ‘Downton Abbey’ tonight via a live stream

Now’s your chance to live your lockdown as the other half lives it. The very classy setting of TV series ’Downton Abbey’, Highclere Castle, is giving us all a ‘Through the Keyhole’/‘MTV Cribs’ moment tonight (Friday April 17) by live-streaming cocktail hour from inside its epic walls.

The owners of the TV show’s iconic castle – the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon, no less – also happen to be the owners of the very exclusive booze brand Highclere Castle Gin. And at 9pm BST (4pm EST) this evening, they’ll be toasting all those at home and treating them to virtual cocktails from the confines of the castle.

While the characters from ‘Downton’ are probably better known for a bitching sesh over high tea, they did throw some fabulous pre-dinner cocktail soirées at the castle, and the lord and lady who occupy the grounds IRL are probably hoping to recreate a bit of that magic for people stuck at home. The live stream will be taking place on Highclere Castle Gin’s Facebook page, where they’ll be serving up period drinks and sharing stories from the series. Maybe put on your best pearls and make it a moment.

Get the bevvies in so you can drink along, via one of these top London bars delivering cocktails.

Find more awesome things to stream this weekend.