Ernest Shackleton’s London mansion is now for sale for £6.5 million

It’s a dream for many to get onto the property ladder. It’s an even bigger dream to own a piece of history. Both of these dreams could soon be a reality for one lucky buyer, as explorer Ernest Shackleton’s London home has just gone on the market.

The house is equally as impressive as its former owner – and rather a lot comfier than an Antarctic ice shelf. But with nine bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a wine cellar, and a swimming pool, just getting from the top of the building to the bottom of the garden is an expedition on its own.

Knight Frank, which is dealing with the sale, describes the property as being on an ‘unusually large plot’ with ‘well balanced accommodation over four floors.’ As well as being big enough for a huge family, there is dedicated space for members of staff. How the other half live, eh?

Shackleton wrote his book Heart of the Antarctic between these walls when he lived in the Putney mansion between 1911 and 1913. Here’s a quick look at what could be yours if you've got six and a half million quid lying around.

Photograph: Rightmove

Photograph: Shutterstock

Photograph: Rightmove

You can find out more over on the full Rightmove listing here.

