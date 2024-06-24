A baking heatwave and massive ‘pollen bomb’ will strike London this week

June began with pretty dismal weather, but over the last week or so it’s finally started to give summer. And while that means picky bits in the park and beer gardens galore, the sun does have its downsides – particularly for hayfever sufferers.

According to the Met Office, the high temperatures and dry conditions means London will experience very high pollen counts this week – a ‘pollen bomb’, if you will.

The pollen count is predicted to be ‘very high’ from today (June 24) until Friday (June 28), and the Met Office website reads: ‘Grass pollen will rise in warm, dry weather. Nettle, dock and plantain too. Spores: A little Alternaria & medium Cladosporium when warm; Leptosphaeria after rain.’

As for the weather, the summery conditions are set to continue throughout the week. The forecast for today says ‘dry and very warm with sunny spells. Perhaps some patchy fog on Kent and Sussex coasts. Light sea breezes will bring a somewhat cooler feel to the coast. Maximum temperature 27 C.’

And looking ahead to the rest of the week, Wednesday to Friday looks dry and hot with some sunny spells, although there’s set to be a band of light rain on Thursday night, which will lead to cooler temperatures.

So, while we’re glad for some T-shirt weather, it might be time to stock up on nasal sprays and hayfever tablets – there’s a sniffly week ahead.

